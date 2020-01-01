Home Nation

One arrested, charas worth Rs 2 crore seized in Bihar's West Champaran

The stockpile of charas was to be delivered to another part of state, which the police didn't disclose in order to keep investigation smoothly going ahead in this connection.

Published: 01st January 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

West Champaran SP Natasha Guria with the seized charas and smuggler

West Champaran SP Natasha Guria with the seized charas and smuggler

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The West Champaran police in Bihar on Tuesday night  stumbled upon a huge stockpile of charas weighing around 10 kg and arrested a person from Ratanmala village under the Majhaulia PS limits.

According to police statement, the accused was identifed as Tinku Kumar (22) of Raxaul in East Champaran district. The stockpile of charas was to be delivered to another part of state, which the police didn't disclose in order to keep investigation smoothly going ahead in this connection.

The seized quantity of charas was estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. This was the second huge seizure of charas in 2019 after the mega seizure of 43 kg, worth Rs 8.30 crore, in East Champaran in 2018 by SSB jawans. A resident of Kanpur in UP was also arrested in the case.

The smuggling of narcotics including charas is carried out from neighbouring Nepal through porous border by a syndicate of smugglers. Police sources said that charas and other contrabands are frequently smuggled into Indian territory to supply across the country via various secret routes.

Besides these two seizures  in Bihar, a team of police had also arrested a drug smuggler in Begusarai district in June 2019 and seized 6.5 kg of high quality charas, worth Rs 30 lakh.

The arrested person was identifed as Vimal Choudhary and Nepal currency worth Rs 16,000 was also seized from his possession. In 2018 also,the directorate of revenue and intelligence wing with local police had seized huge quantity of Charas worth Rs 2 crore in Sahebganj area of Muzaffarpur.

