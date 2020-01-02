Home Nation

Republic Day 2020: After Bengal and Maharashtra, now Bihar's proposed tableau rejected

Sources said the bid did not find favour on the ground that it did not fullfill the necessary criteria laid down for chosing tableaux from the states for the occasion.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government's proposed tableau based on the theme of "Jal-Jivan-Haryali mission" for the Republic Day parade in Delhi has failed to find favour from the Centre.

Rejection of the proposal means that Bihar will not be represented in the grand Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the national capital.

Sources in Bihar Information Centre, Delhi, confirmed the rejection of Bihar's proposed tableau.

They said the bid did not find favour on the ground that it did not fullfill the necessary criteria laid down for chosing tableaux from the states for the occasion.

Bihar had put forward its tableau based on the theme of 'Jal-Jivan-Haryali Abhiyan' launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in October 2019 to boost green cover and the groundwater table in the state.

ALSO READ | Lalu's 'ghosts' threaten to cast their spell on Bihar politics as Assembly polls near

Kumar at present is criss-crossing the state to propagate the water-life-greenery programme among the people.

Opposition RJD took a potshot at the NDA government at the Centre for "humiliating" the people of Bihar by dismissing its tableau.

"They (NDA government at the Centre) earlier shot down Bihar's demand for special status and has now rejected a proposal to showcase its scheme through a tableau on the Republic Day. This is the truth of the 'double-engine' government trumpeted by the BJP," RJD spokesman Mritunjan Tiwari said.

The NDA governments at the Centre and in Bihar are cited by the ruling coalition leaders as "double engine" government to propel development in the state.

