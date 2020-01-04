Home Nation

Bhim Army claims chief Chandrashekhar Azad 'unwell, needs immediate medical care' in jail

Rejecting the claim, a senior Tihar jail official said Azad was 'absolutely fine' and no such issue had come to their notice.

Chandrashekhar azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad being detained by the police from Jama Masjid area in New Delhi. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Bhim Army claimed on Saturday that its jailed chief Chandrashekhar Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care.

Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official said Azad was "absolutely fine" and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.

Azad's personal doctor Harjeet Singh Bhatti claimed that the Bhim Army chief suffers from a disease that requires biweekly phlebotomy, a "procedure to remove extra red blood cells from the blood to treat certain blood disorders".

Bhim Army spokesperson Kush Ambedkarwadi, who had met the jailed chief on Friday, said Azad has been undergoing treatment for the disease for the past one-and-a-half years and that he had told authorities at the Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, about it.

The last session of phlebotomy was scheduled a week ago.

Azad has been complaining of headaches, dizziness, pain in abdomen, Bhatti claimed.

"If Azad doesn't get immediate medical care, his blood might get thicker and he may suffer a cardiac arrest. The jail authorities are not allowing him to visit AIIMS," he said.

"This is an inhumane and clear violation of human rights. I request Delhi Police and (Home Minister) Amit Shah to get him admitted to AIIMS," he posted on Twitter.

The jail authorities, however, said Azad was "absolutely fine" and medical assistance will be provided to him if the need arises.

The Delhi Police arrested Azad on December 21, a day after his outfit organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the new citizenship law without permission from police.

