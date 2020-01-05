Home Nation

23 cellphones found during raid in Bihar jails

On Saturday, the IG Prison had suspended five Hajipur jail staffs including an assistant jail warden in connection with the murder of an imprisoned gold robber.

Published: 05th January 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a raid conducted by the police and prison officials in all Bihar jails on Sunday, 23 cellphones along with chargers and other banned items including tobacco were found.

The raids were conducted after a dispute between two inmates, who were lodged in the Hajipur jail in connection with India's major gold heist, committed in Rajasthan's Jaipur. The dispute over sharing the looted gold allegedly led to the murder of one of the inmates. The victim was identified as Manish Kumar alias Telia of Vaishali district.

Prison IG Mithilesh Mishra, who monitored all the raids said, "As many as 23 cellphones along with 16 mobile chargers and 11 SIM cards besides tobacco products were recovered from jails of Bihar including Hajipur jail". 

He said that the raids were planned randomly to assess the security arrangements and to know whether the rules of Jail manual were being followed strictly or not. Mishra said that departmental actions would be intimated against concerned jail staffs on their failure that benefited the entry of the recovered items into jails. 

"The FIRs have been lodged in concerned all police stations upon the recoveries of items from jails wards of UTs", he said. On Saturday,the IG Prison had suspended five Hajipur jail staffs including an assistant jail warden in connection with the murder of an imprisoned gold robber.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar jail raid
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp