Bihar dy CM Sushil Modi accuses opposition parties of spreading myth among Muslims on CAA

He said that some clerics, who are staunch opposer of PM Narendra Modi, also instilled fear among Muslims.

Published: 05th January 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2020 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Sunday accused the opposition parties of spreading myth among Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other opposition parties have spread myth among the Muslim community about the CAA," the BJP leader told a gathering.

He said that some clerics, who are staunch opposer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also instilled fear among Muslims. "They said that Muslims will be thrown out of India after the implementation of this Act, but the people have now started understanding their lie. That is why the protests against the CAA have died down now," he said.

The event was a part of the BJP's massive public outreach programme on the citizenship law, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India until 2014.

