Jammu and Kashmir funds study initiated by Ministry 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is planning to conduct an evaluation study on the assistance to voluntary organisations which provide social defence services to Jammu and Kashmir.

The financial assitance is given to widows, elderly people, differently-abled, and for professional studies and scholarships to orphans of killed ‘militants’.

The ministry has invited online tenders for the evaluation of this programme. The duration of the study would be two months.

According to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, there were 8,822 beneficiaries in 2017-18. The study is aimed at assessing the impact of the beneficiaries for the year 2017-18.