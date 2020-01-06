Home Nation

Officials involved in honey trap racket removed as OSDs to cabinet ministers in MP

According to the orders released by the General Administration Department (GAD) the two officials, Harish Kumar Khare and Arun Nigam have been removed as OSDs to two cabinet ministers.

Published: 06th January 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Honey trap

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two state government officials whose names recently cropped up in charge-sheet of a high-profile alleged honey-trap racket related case, have been removed as an officer of special duty (OSDs) to two key cabinet ministers of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the orders released by the General Administration Department (GAD) the two officials, Harish Kumar Khare and Arun Nigam have been removed as OSDs to two cabinet ministers and shifted back to their parent departments.

While Arun Nigam has been removed as the OSD to Mining and Mineral Resources Minister Pradeep Jaiswal, the other official Harish Kumar Khare has been removed as OSD to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradumn Singh Tomar.

Nigam’s services have subsequently been returned to his parent department, the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department, while Khare’s services have been returned to his parent department Women and Child Development department.

Importantly, both Khare and Nigam’s name had cropped up in the charge-sheet of the honey-trap related human trafficking case, which was filed by the SIT before a court in Bhopal last month.

The names of two officials were mentioned in the seven-page statements of a young girl (among the five women arrested on September 18, 2019, for running the racket) whose father had filed a case of human trafficking against the four women operatives of the racket.

In her statements recorded by the SIT (which were submitted in the court along with charge sheet), the young girl had mentioned that both Khare and Nigam were in contact with one of the key operatives of the racket Arti Dayal. Both of them were also among those who were honey trapped using their sleazy videos that were recorded through hidden cameras.

With both officials now removed as OSD to two key ministers and their services returned to their parent departments, it now remains to be seen whether their parent departments and SIT probing the racket act against them or not.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Honey trap case Special duty officers honey trap case
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp