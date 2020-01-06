Home Nation

Shiv Sena, NCP pitch Sharad Pawar as ‘next’ President of India

Sharad Pawar recently played a key role in bringing together the Congress and the Shiv Sena to form government in alliance with his party in Maharashtra.

Published: 06th January 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The NCP has pitched its president Sharad Pawar as a likely candidate for the post of president in 2022 and has received immediate support from the Shiv Sena. Pawar, who forged the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government by bringing together the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the Congress to keep the BJP out of power in Maharashtra, is also known as a leader with wide acceptance across the political spectrum.

Senior NCP leader Majeed Memon on Monday backed Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s suggestion that NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s name is projected as the Presidential candidate. “It will also turn the tide against BJP in the 2024 general elections,” he tweeted. “The move can pay political dividends. BJP is losing one state after another. The opposition will have a majority to back him in the race,” claimed Memon.

Sanjay Raut said that by 2022, there will be enough numbers “on our side” to seal the race. Pawar is a veteran politician who has spent five and half-decade in politics and a four-time chief minister of Maharashtra. Besides, he was Defence minister and the longest-serving agriculture minister at the Centre. He also had a parallel momentous stint as one of the most successful president of Board for Cricket in India. Pawar’s name had come upon earlier occasions as a possible prime ministerial candidate at the head of a united opposition. A source in NCP said that if Opposition decides to field its candidate, Pawar has all the potential to be a consensus. “We are working in that direction. Let’s see how it pans out. We are confident of making our leader president,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Uddhav to meet industrialists
CM Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled an interaction with captains of industry on February 7 to identify ways for Maharashtra to emerge as a trillion dollar economy by 2025. Indust-rialists Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, Adi Godrej, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Kotak, Deepak Parekh, Gautam Singhania, Baba Kalyani are among the influential people, whom the CM and industry minister Subhash Desai are eager to meet. The meeting is also tailored to pare BJP criticism that the Sena led MVA is anti-industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena NCP President Indian President
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp