Fringe group owns up to JNU attack, says campus hub of 'anti-national' activities

NEW DELHI: After a fringe group by the name of Hindu Raksha Dal claimed responsibility for Sunday's violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi Police has said that the claim is being investigated.

The self-proclaimed chief of the fringe outfit Bhupendra Tomar alias Pinky Chaudhary released a video to claim that the outfit's workers barged into the JNU campus to stop 'anti-national and anti-Hindu activities'.

"JNU is a hub of communists and we won't tolerate such hubs. They abuse our religion and our country. Their attitude towards our religion is anti-national. In future, too, we will take the same action in other universities if someone tries to indulge in anti-national activities," Tomar said in the video.

After the video went viral and Hindu Raksha Dal started trending on Twitter, the Delhi Police took note of the matter. About the masked men in JNU creating violence, police said that they are taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition system to identify the culprits.

Jawaharlal Nehru University witnessed widespread violence this Sunday evening which left many students, including girls, and teachers injured. Two office-bearers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over her eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

While the left unions have blamed ABVP so far, the RSS-linked students union has counter blamed the Left.

The JNU has limped back to normalcy after the violence but a sense of fear still prevails in the campus.