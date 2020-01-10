It’s time we made India BJP-free, says activist Medha Patkar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hindutva agenda of Prima Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the country is no longer hidden, said activist Medha Patkar. Speaking at a conclave organised by activists at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Bagh Lingampally on Thursday, she said, "It is clear that the ultimate motive of Modi and Shah is to divide and rule the country and turn it into a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The discrimination has begun."

"Adversities like these are cropping up for the first time in independent India’s history. If we let this continue, the country will no longer be free. It’s time we fought for our country and made it BJP free," she said.

She, among other activists, were speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said they were 'anti-democratic, anti-parliamentary and anti-public'.

"The amended Act will affect the poor. It will destroy the secular and democratic fabric of India. We can all talk about it. But the real change would only begin if we all start participating. I was horrified after learning about the JNU attacks. We cannot let any political party commit crimes on the basis of religion, caste, creed or sex. It is unconstitutional," Medha said.

"The Act of 1955 was not discriminative, nor were the amendments of 1984. But the new amendments are blatantly discriminative," said retired Justice B Chandra Kumar. "Amit Shah should have been in Tihar, and Narendra Modi too. We all remember the 2002 genocide," Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, said.

"The government has not fulfilled any of its promises: the economy is collapsing and it is estimated that it would collapse further. It is time we understated the aim of the government, which is taking a fascist turn," said activist Sandeep Pandey.

