It’s time we made India BJP-free, says activist Medha Patkar

Speaking at a conclave, she said that CAA will destroy secular fabric of country and the Hindutva agenda of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the country is no longer hidden.

Published: 10th January 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 08:56 AM

Justice B Chandra Kumar (R) and social activist Medha Patkar at a Convention against NRC-CAA-NPR in Hyderabad

Justice B Chandra Kumar (R) and social activist Medha Patkar at a Convention against NRC-CAA-NPR in Hyderabad| RVK Rao

HYDERABAD: The Hindutva agenda of Prima Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the country is no longer hidden, said activist Medha Patkar. Speaking at a conclave organised by activists at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram in Bagh Lingampally on Thursday, she said, "It is clear that the ultimate motive of Modi and Shah is to divide and rule the country and turn it into a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The discrimination has begun."

"Adversities like these are cropping up for the first time in independent India’s history. If we let this continue, the country will no longer be free. It’s time we fought for our country and made it BJP free," she said.

She, among other activists, were speaking against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said they were 'anti-democratic, anti-parliamentary and anti-public'.

"The amended Act will affect the poor. It will destroy the secular and democratic fabric of India. We can all talk about it. But the real change would only begin if we all start participating. I was horrified after learning about the JNU attacks. We cannot let any political party commit crimes on the basis of religion, caste, creed or sex. It is unconstitutional," Medha said.  

"The Act of 1955 was not discriminative, nor were the amendments of 1984. But the new amendments are blatantly discriminative," said retired Justice B Chandra Kumar. "Amit Shah should have been in Tihar, and Narendra Modi too. We all remember the 2002 genocide," Professor PL Vishweshwar Rao, said.

"The government has not fulfilled any of its promises: the economy is collapsing and it is estimated that it would collapse further. It is time we understated the aim of the government, which is taking a fascist turn," said activist Sandeep Pandey.

NALSAR students boycott classes in protest against CAA

HYDERABAD: Students of NALSAR University of Law boycotted classes and participated in a protest rally on the campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR) on Thursday. The protest was conducted in solidarity with the students of Jamia and AMU, who were beat up by police, and against the violence unleashed by masked goons inside JNU campus recently

Telangana HC asks police to respond to plea against protest rallies

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Telangana police to respond to a petition filed seeking steps to restrain the proposed rallies/processions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be undertaken by United Muslims Action Committee (UMAC) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) from Mir Alam Eidgah to Shastripuram on Friday

