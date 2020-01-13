Home Nation

Hindu Mahasabha pushes for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani said that the BJP had promised to confer the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar and Mookerjee if voted to power for the second time.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Swami Chakrapani

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Most likely the announcement of conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee will be made on the upcoming Republic Day", the national president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Swami Chakrapani Maharaj told IANS on Monday.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has urged the Prime Minister to give Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Swami Chakrapani on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the same.

Speaking to IANS, Swami Chakrapani said, "I have written many times to the Prime Minister that these two should be given Bharat Ratna. They were highly intellectual individuals and were great patriots."

He said that the BJP had promised to confer the Bharat Ratna to Savarkar and Mookerjee if voted to power for the second time.

"BJP had promised me in 2019 before the general elections that they will give Bharat Ratna award to Veer Savarkar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee if voted to power for the second time." adding "most likely the government will announce this news on this Republic Day."

Lashing out at the Congress he said, "I don't expect this to happen in Congress rule though Mookerjee was even made minister by Jawaharlal Nehru. But given that the party has maligned the names of both the patriots, specially Savarkar, I think only this government can give them the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna."

Veer Savarkar served the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha as its 15th national president from 1937 to 1942 and Syama Prasad Mookerjee chaired the Sabha as the 16th national president from 1943 to 1944.

