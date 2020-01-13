Indian Navy with IOCL launches special fuel with reduced carbon footprints

MAYANK SINGH By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy has succeeded in bringing down its carbon footprint by revising the fuel quality standards. The improvement is the result of a successful study which Navy conducted with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The standards achieved, as claimed by Navy, are better than those under the international regulations thus helping in supporting country’s international logistics agreements as well.

Talking of the outcome of the study Indian Navy in its press release said, “As an outcome, a revised technical specification was arrived at consisting of 22 test parameters including critical parameters cetane number, flash point, sulphur content, sediment content, oxidation stability and Cold Filter Plugging Point (CFPP).”



The new specification will not only ensure a better quality fuel but also result in a reduced carbon footprint, added Navy.



The success was achieved by “Leveraging technology and improved refining techniques available with the country’s petroleum industry, the Indian Navy in collaboration with M/s IOCL carried out an extensive and thorough study and a comparative evaluation of existing international regulations (ISO, MARPOL, NATO etc).” said Navy.



The Navies worldwide are fuel-intensive operating warships, submarines and aircraft. The Indian Navy’s present force level comprises about 140 ships and submarines and more than 200 aircraft safeguarding a large coastline of 7516 Kms with 1197 offshore islands and 2.01 million sq kms of Exclusive Economic Zone.



With the advent of technology and refining techniques in the petroleum industry better quality of fuel abiding to more stringent specifications has become a necessity.



All this took time and started with limited supply. “IOCL, post upgradation of the refinery units, initiated limited supply of the product to Indian Navy platforms following which rigorous machinery performance checks and acceptance trials were carried out.”



Distinct improvements in fuel quality were observed. Given the positive results, the new fuel was therefore decided for pan Navy implementation. On 13 January 2020, the launch of the new fuel (High Flash High-Speed Diesel) HFHSD – IN 512, with revised technical specifications was undertaken, informed Navy. The customized fuel will be supplied by Haldia and Paradip refineries of the IOCL.



The upgraded fuel quality will help at the international level. The Navy said, “With this, the country will be able to ensure interoperability amongst foreign navies during fleet exercises and provide fuel of quality better than that mandated to all foreign navies under bilateral/ multi-national logistics support pacts including LEMOA (Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement).”



The joint study will accrue more benefits as this effort would also benefit other IOCL consumers in the country like Indian Coast Guard and other merchant marines in the coming years. The achievement would also mark a new high with quality fuel available to all foreign Navy ships at Indian ports during exercises with the Indian Navy.



This revolutionary initiative would go a long way in enhancing equipment reliability, performance, reduced carbon footprint, emissions and more importantly would be key enabler in the Navy’s ‘Mission Based Deployment’ on a global scale, said the Navy.