India shaping global narratives: Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue 2020

Published: 15th January 2020 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India had been largely successful in creating own platforms, organising discourses and shaping narratives.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2020, he said, “Five years ago, Prime Minister, you gave us a challenge. It was your view that as a rising power, India should not just be participating in global conversations organised by others. Five years later, I can state with some confidence that we have delivered to a great measure on those expectations. Lest it encourage the organisers to rest on their laurels, let me also promise you that we will keep improving with each addition.”

The inaugural session of the meet was attended by PM Narendra Modi and seven former heads of State and government. “This platform brings together representatives and individuals who you may not commonly find at the same location at the same time. The exchange of perspectives that this allows could possibly grow into something more with the passage of time,” Jaishankar said.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the event, former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay said, “Bhutan is the world’s only carbon neutral commons, this is unacceptable. We need a global commons on climate change. Bhutan can be the champion of environmental values, but we are tiny. Global leaders are failing mother earth.”

‘Strategic lynchpin in the Indo-Pacific’

Australian PM Scott Morrison, who was to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue but had to call off his visit due to the bushfire in his country, sent a video message saying India is and will remain the “strategic lynchpin” in the Indo-Pacific.

“The term Indo-Pacific reflects the recognition that India’s power and purpose will be vitally important to the region and to resolving and supporting shared security challenges,” he said.

