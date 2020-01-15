Home Nation

JJP announces it will contest Delhi assembly election, puts ball in BJP's Court on pre-poll alliance

Sources in the saffron party said that as far as JJP is considered, there are no talks with it on any alliance by the Delhi unit of BJP, but the party high command might be in talks with the party.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After facing defeats in the recently held polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, there are speculations over whether the Bhartiya Janata Party enter into a poll-alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) for the upcoming Delhi assembly election.

While the SAD is eyeing for eight seats and JJP wants to contest on 18 seats in the national capital.

Sources in the BJP claim that the party leadership is in talks with SAD for the pre-poll alliance as it is one of the oldest NDA partners. Even in the past, in Delhi, both parties had an alliance in 2015 elections where BJP gave four seats to Akali Aal. Of the four, SAD they fought two on their own symbol and two with BJP.

The SAD traditionally contests on Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Kalkaji and Sadar Bazaar assembly seats. But this time besides these four seats, they also want to contest on Rajinder Nagar, Moti Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Rohtas Nagar as on these seats there is 15 to 35 per cent Sikh votes.

The Akali Dal’s core committee of Delhi unit has identified these eight seats where the party is in a strong position and wants to contest on its own symbol.

The party president Sukhbir Singh Badal had recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in this regard, a final decision is likely to come out very soon. As the party has already formed a three-member committee comprising of Rajya Sabha MPs Naresh Gujaral and Balwinder Singh Bhunder and former Lok Sabha MP Prem Singh Chandumajra to work out a seat-sharing formula with the BJP.

SAD’s Delhi Unit President Harmeet Singh Kalka said the party has got many applications on each of these seats and wants to expand its base. Interestingly, in the recent Haryana assembly elections, both SAD and BJP fought separately after the saffron party denied tying up with Akali Dal as the latter demanded more seats.

Meanwhile, the JJP plans to contest on 18 seats in the national capital as it claims it is strong on outer Delhi seats. It wants an alliance with the BJP in Delhi as it did in Haryana, but is also ready to fight solo if there is no tie-up with the saffron party.

Sources in the saffron party said that as far as JJP is considered, there are no talks with it on any alliance by the Delhi unit of BJP, but the party high command might be in talks with the party.

Haryana Deputy CM and JJP founder Dushyant Chautala said that a five-member committee had been constituted in this regard which is considering all the facts and a possibility of an alliance. The party will take a couple of days before arriving at a final decision.

Already Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has hinted for a BJP-JJP alliance in Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Assembly elections Deli polls 2020 Jannayak Janata Party BJP Shiromani Akali Dal pre-poll alliance
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp