Ex-Solicitor General Harish Salve appointed as Queen’s Counsel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve has been appointed as Queen’s Counsel (QC) for the courts of England and Wales.

Salve and other appointees will be formally appointed as QC on March 16, where the Lord Chancellor will preside over the appointment ceremony at Westminster Hall.

The appointment is followed after his name featured in the list of silks (Title of QCs) appointed by the UK’s Ministry of Justice on January 13.

Having graduated with an LL.B. degree from Nagpur University, Salve began his legal career with JB Dadachandji & Co. in 1980. In 1992, he was designated as Senior Advocate by the Delhi High Court and went on to serve as a Solicitor General for India from November 1992 to November 2002.

Salve is best known for representing India in many important matters internationally.

He is currently a barrister at the Blackstone Chambers.

He had represented India before the International Court of Justice in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, in which he charged the government an amount of Rs 1 as his legal fee for the proceedings.