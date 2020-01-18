BSF recruitment exam irregularities: CBI raids conducted at Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted raids in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Gurugram in connection with alleged irregularities in the evaluation of OMR sheets in examination for recruitment of constables in Border Security Force (BSF) by BSF officials as well as by an outsourced private firm based at Patparganj Industrial Area.

A case has been registered a case against Sh. Ravi Kumar, C.S. Datamation Research Services Pvt Ltd, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi and unknown others.