21 child labourers rescued in Jaipur, four men arrested

child labour

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

JAIPUR: Twenty-one child labourers were rescued from a bangle factory and four men were arrested in this connection here on Monday, police said.

A police team raided a bangle making factory and 21 children working there were rescued, said Shiv Narayan, Station House Officer of Bhatta Basti police station.

He said the children are in the age group of 12 to 16 years and all residents of Bihar.

Four men -- Mohammad Anzar, Mohammad Firoz, Mohammad Dildar and Lorik Kumar -- were arrested in this connection, Narayan said.

The rescued children have been sent to a juvenile home, he said.

