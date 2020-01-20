Home Nation

Five including two teachers booked for gang-raping Class 6 girl in Maharashtra's Nanded

According to the police, the grade 6th student was lured by the teachers into a room under the pretext of showing the video of a cultural program. Instead, she was shown porn and raped. 

Published: 20th January 2020

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Five persons including two teachers were booked for gang-raping a minor student in Nanded district of Marathwada region. While the victim is recuperating at a private hospital in the city, the accused have been booked under provisions of IPC and POCSO, police said here on Monday.

According to the police, the grade 6th student was lured by the teachers into a room under the pretext of showing the video of a cultural program in the school. She was reportedly shown porn clips and then raped. Injured, she was later found abandoned near the school by her parents. She is serious but stable, said the police.

Two teachers and three of their accomplices have been booked in the case. Police said that the girl’s mother initially lodged a complaint with the school headmaster. But she was advised against speaking up against the crime and was also forced to pledge that she won’t lodge a complaint with the police. Police, when came to know of the incident, contacted the family and registered a case.

