Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs of militants trying to attack security forces around the day, police are not taking any chances.

Checkpoints have been erected in many places in Srinagar and frisking has been intensified. Police are seen at many places stopping and checking the vehicles.

The main Republic Day function will be held in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu will address and take the salute.

In Srinagar, the main function on the Republic Day will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium.

The Republic day functions will also be held in all the district headquarters across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Just last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module in Srinagar and arrested five militants.

"They were planning to carry out a terror attack," V.K. Virdhi, Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir, said.

The police said they were earlier involved in a couple of grenade attacks in Srinagar.

On January 8, a grenade blast took place at Habbak Crossing in Srinagar while a second grenade blast happened near Sir Syed Gate of Kashmir University on November 2019.

The involvement of the arrested militants was found in both cases.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including gelatin sticks, explosives, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid was recovered from the arrested Jaish militants.