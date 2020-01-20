Home Nation

Security tightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

The main Republic Day function will be held in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu will address and take the salute.

Published: 20th January 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs of militants trying to attack security forces around the day, police are not taking any chances.

Checkpoints have been erected in many places in Srinagar and frisking has been intensified. Police are seen at many places stopping and checking the vehicles.

The main Republic Day function will be held in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu will address and take the salute.

In Srinagar, the main function on the Republic Day will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium.

The Republic day functions will also be held in all the district headquarters across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Just last week, the Jammu and Kashmir police busted a terror module in Srinagar and arrested five militants.

"They were planning to carry out a terror attack," V.K. Virdhi, Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir, said.

The police said they were earlier involved in a couple of grenade attacks in Srinagar.

On January 8, a grenade blast took place at Habbak Crossing in Srinagar while a second grenade blast happened near Sir Syed Gate of Kashmir University on November 2019.

The involvement of the arrested militants was found in both cases.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including gelatin sticks, explosives, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid was recovered from the arrested Jaish militants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Republic Day Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Many Pakistani Hindus extending their stay illegally: Intelligence sources
As per the global survey, the 22 richest men in the world have more wealth than all the women in Africa. (File Photo | PTI)
India's richest 1% hold four times more wealth than 70% of poor: Oxfam
Australia's captain Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli greatest ODI player of all-time, Rohit Sharma in top-five: Aaron Finch
Transformation started with water body being created amidst greenery. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh abandoned mine turns as livelihood source for poor tribals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police arresting Amaravti Parirakshana Samiti leaders in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)
Amid protests, Jagan govt tables report on proposed three Andhra capitals at state Assembly
The tranquilised leopard was shifted to Nehru Zoological park in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)
WATCH: Leopard spotted on terrace in Hyderabad
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp