Angry over incomplete homework, Madhya Pradesh teacher thrashes 29 female students

On learning about the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath currently in Davos attending the World Economic Forum ordered a probe into the incident.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 04:33 PM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Angry over incomplete and error-ridden homework assignments, a female teacher mercilessly thrashed as many as 29 girl students in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place at the government school of Sagar district on Tuesday, when the girls, who are also residents of the school hostel, were beaten up with a stick, wooden ruler and even badminton racket.

On learning about the incident, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath currently in Davos attending the World Economic Forum ordered a probe into the incident. “A probe has been ordered in the matter and the culprit will not be spared,” the CM tweeted.

“All 29 of us didn’t complete the entire homework correctly. Answers to only one of the questions had some errors. Our ma'am didn’t listen to our explanation and termed us as foolish students who couldn’t complete even a small homework. She subsequently thrashed us with a stick, wooden scale and badminton racket,” said Radha, one of the students who was on the receiving end of her teacher's anger.

Another student Mahima also confirmed the episode and alleged that she was beaten with a stick, cane and duster for not completing the homework. Her fingers have swollen due to beating, she added. 

According to Seema Kaushal, the superintendent of the hostel, where the girl students reside, “The matter came to my attention when the students complained about pain and swelling in hands and fingers due to the beating by the teacher. They told me that the teacher beat them with a stick, scale and badminton racket.”

Meanwhile, a medical examination of the allegedly beaten Class VI students was done at the government hospital in Bina town of Sagar district.

The central government in 2010 had issued a new set of guidelines that banned physical punishment of students. A first violation of the ban would invite up to one year in jail or a fine of Rs 50,000 or both. For subsequent violations, imprisonment could extend to 3 years with an additional fine of 25,000 rupees. Heads of schools will be responsible for preventing corporal punishment. Teachers found guilty could be denied promotion and even increments.

