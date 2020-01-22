Home Nation

Gujarat BJP MLA announces resignation; says 'ignored' by leaders

The MLA claimed that BJP ministers and even bureaucrats did not bother to listen to him when he used to approach them for resolving problems of people of his constituency.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By PTI

VADODARA: In a setback to the ruling BJP in Gujarat, the party MLA from Savli in Vadodara district, Ketan Inamdar, on Wednesday forwarded his resignation to Legislative Assembly Speaker alleging that senior government officials and ministers are ignoring him and his constituency.

Inamdar also claimed that many MLAs in the saffron party are feeling "frustrated" like him. The BJP leader stated that he was feeling humiliated by his own party leaders and some bureaucrats.

"It seems that honour and respect of an MLA is not maintained in this government. I have resigned because of the attitude of BJP leaders and bureaucrats who were ignoring me anddid not give the respect deserved by an elected representative," Inamdar told PTI.

The MLA claimed that BJP ministers and even bureaucrats did not bother to listen to him when he used to approach them for resolving problems of people of his constituency.

"I have sent my resignation by email to Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, CM Vijay Rupani and state party president Jitu Vaghani," he said.

BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said the party leadership will talk to Inamdar and try to resolve the issue.

"The MLA has not given any political reason for his resignation, but he seems unhappy with some bureaucrats not resolving issues in his constituency," Pandya said.

The BJP currently has 103 MLAs in the 182-member House, followed by the Congress (74), the NCP (1), the BTP (2). While one MLA is an Independent, one seat is vacant.

