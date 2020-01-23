Home Nation

644 militants surrender in Assam, CM Sonowal urges them to work for nation-building

They surrendered along with 177 assorted weapons before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the police, army and civil administration at a programme in Guwahati.

Published: 23rd January 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 04:18 PM

Sonowal hailed the rebels and appealed to them to take a resolve that they would dedicate their lives to the interests of the nation.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Altogether 644 militants from eight insurgent groups laid down arms in Assam on Thursday.

Altogether 301 of the rebels were from a little known Bengali insurgent group National Liberation Front of Bengalis (NLFB). A large number of the NLFB militants who surrendered and the number of weapons they deposited raised many an eyebrow.

Fifty of the remaining 344 militants were from United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), eight from National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), six from Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), 87 from National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA), 13 from Rabha National Liberation Front (RNLF), 178 from Adivasi Dragon Fighter (ADF) and one from CPI (Maoist).

Of the 177 assorted weapons which they deposited, 75 belonged to the Bengali outfit. It also deposited 1.93 kg of explosives and 31 grenades. Members of no other group deposited explosives. ULFA and NSLA members deposited 6 and 15 grenades respectively.

A defence source said the Bengali outfit was formed in the late 1990s in Lower Assam to protect the Bengalis in the wake of some stray incidents of attacks on the Bengalis but the group remained dormant for many years.

“Since they had formed a group, undergone training and had weapons, they had to be brought to the mainstream,” the source said.

It added: “When a rebel in Assam wishes to surrender, he is sent to the special branch of the police. Subsequently, he is produced before the Screening Committee which has representatives from all security organisations, including the army. Discussions are held case by case. It is checked if he had formal training and what weapon he is depositing. If someone comes without a weapon, his surrender will be accepted but he will not be entitled to any benefits. So, in order to get benefits, some youths, who worked peripherally for a group, surrender after they manage to arrange one or two grenades and deposit. Such youths believe this is a way they can get some stipend. The main reason behind this is unemployment”.

Paresh Baruah, the military chief of ULFA-Independent, described Thursday’s surrender ceremony as a “drama”.

“This is nothing but a drama. Some members (of the ULFA) who had already surrendered have been made to surrender again today. By doing this, the government is trying to weaken us. But let me assert they will never succeed. On the contrary, the ULFA will get strengthened,” a local news channel quoted Baruah as saying.

The militants surrendered before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the police, army and civil administration at a programme in Guwahati.

The state’s Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said it was an important day for the state, as well as Assam Police as such a large number of the militants, joined the mainstream.

“There cannot be development without peace. We all have to work together for peace and prosperity. United we stand, divided we fall,” he said in his speech.

“Each one of you has strength. You may not be aware of it. I urge you to use it to build the nation and the society. You can do a lot,” he said.

The CM said the group of the militants laying down arms could now reap the dividends of Central schemes.

“The government will extend all possible assistance to you. My appeal to you is that wherever you live, you work to create an environment of peace,” he added.

There is a rehabilitation package for surrendered militants in Assam. They get financial assistance from the government and can also avail of a bank loan to start a business or invest the money in farming, entrepreneurship etc.

