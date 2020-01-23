Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah to implement CAA and NRC 

By Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist and senior JD-U leader Prashant Kishor challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to go ahead and implement the CAA and the NRC on Wednesday.

“Why don’t you go ahead and implement the CAA and the NRC in chronology?” he tweeted. Kishor was the first from the JD-U who had raised voice against the party supporting the CAA.

“Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent could not be the sign of strength of any Govt (sic),” he tweeted.

Later, Bihar BJP’s spokesperson Nikhil Anand said Kishor’s remark was embarrassing, indecent, indecorous and non-political.

“Kishor’s behaviour is not political at all but purely commercial,” he said.

Going a step further, the BJP spokesperson went on to dub Kishor a “political broker”.