‘Mysterious’ disease claims two lives in Manipur village near India-Myanmar border

Official sources said the team collected the blood samples of some villagers for laboratory tests.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
GUWAHATI: Two persons died of a “mysterious” disease at a village near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Ukhrul district prompting the state’s health department to send a team of medical experts there.

The deaths occurred at Khamasom Phungthar. While two persons died within a span of two days, as many others with similar symptoms were admitted to hospitals.

Four-year-old girl Philangam died within hours since complaining of “restlessness” in the stomach on January 17. A woman, Valleyjoy (38), had also complained of “restlessness” in the stomach and vomited before her death on January 19. She too died within hours since falling sick.

Chihanpam Ramrak, the village chief, said some “black marks” were noticed on the body of Philangam and the body and legs of Valleyjoy prior to their deaths.

He has written to Chief Minister N Biren Singh informing that the disease was spreading fast and expressing the apprehension that more people would fall prey to it if some urgent measures were not taken by the government.

Manipur’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, L Jayantakumar, said the medical team would prepare a detailed report for further necessary actions. He said he had already spoken with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on the matter.
 

