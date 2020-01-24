Home Nation

Protest marches against CAA, NRC on January 30: Yogendra Yadav

Former JNUSU President N Sai Balaji, said representatives from 60 student unions from across the nation will converge at Rajghat.

Published: 24th January 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav R addresses a press conference on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA National Register of Citizens NRC and National Population Register NPR under the banner 'We The People of India' in New Delhi Friday Jan. 24 2020.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav R addresses a press conference on the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA National Register of Citizens NRC and National Population Register NPR under the banner 'We The People of India' in New Delhi Friday Jan. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: People from different spheres and student unions from across the country will be holding protest marches on January 30 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, activist Yogendra Yadav announced on Friday.

"January 30 is the day when Mahatma Gandhi was gunned down by Nathuram Godse and the day is known as Shaheed Diwas or Martyrs' Day.

"People from different spheres including student unions, the Shaheen Bagh protestors and many more will hold different marches against CAA and NRC," Yadav said at a press conference here under the banner of "Ham Bharat Ke Log".

Former JNU Students Union (JNUSU) President N Sai Balaji, said representatives from 60 student unions from across the nation will converge at Rajghat to form the "Satyagrah human chain" on January 30.

