Class eight boy severely injured after classmate throws acid on him in Gurugram school

However, what is even more appalling is that the attack committed by the classmate took place when a group of students were cleaning the toilet of the school on the orders of the teachers.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

The victim's parents have alleged that the school administration tried to end the matter by giving a thousand rupees to them. (Representational Image)

By ANI

GURUGRAM: In a shocking incident, a class 8th student at a government school in Dhankot village of Gurugram suffered severe injuries on his face and parts of body after a fellow student threw acid on his face.

However, what is even more appalling is that the attack was committed by a classmate, while a group of students was cleaning the toilet of the school on the orders of the teachers.

"We were cleaning the toilet upon being ordered by the teacher. One of the students who was cleaning the windows called me and dropped some chemical on my face," the victim told reporters here.

The victim's parents have alleged that the school administration tried to end the matter by giving a thousand rupees to them, under the pretext of buying fruits and medicines for the child.

"The teacher gave me Rs 1000 and told me to buy fruits and medicines in a bid to suppress the matter," the victim's father said.

The administration has, however, denied any foul play and said there was no ulterior motive behind the incident.

"The details of the case has been verified, there seems to be some misinformation. The child is safe now and the incident happened without any mala fide intention," Amit Khatri, District Deputy Commissioner told reporters here.

The angry villagers, however, gathered in front of the school and raised slogans against the school management, demanding action on Friday.

According to reports, a case has also been registered by the family members of the victim in the police station. Further details are awaited.

