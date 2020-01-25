Senior journalist says beaten up by protesters at Shaheen Bagh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deepak Chaurasia, the consulting editor of News Nation TV channel, was allegedly attacked by protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Friday, police said.

They said Chaurasia, 51, complained to them saying he was beaten up and his camera was snatched by a mob at the protest site.

An FIR has been registered under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intension) against unknown persons at the Shaheen Bagh police station, a senior police officer said.

On his Twitter handle, Chaurasiya uploaded a one-minute in which he was seen surrounded by protestors and later manhandled by them.

They tried to remove him from the spot and also snatched his mic. In another part of video, a group of men can be seen trying to snatch a camera from the cameraman.