Alliance Air to operate Bhubaneswar-Varanasi flights from January 31

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Alliance Air, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India, is all set to launch daily direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Varanasi from January 31, an official said.

The airline has deployed a 70-seater aircraft on this sector, V V Rao, the Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) said here on Tuesday.

Alliance Air flight 91-747 will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12.15 pm and reach Varanasi at 2.05 pm, an official of the airline said.

Similarly, flight 91-748 will depart from Varanasi at 2.30 pm and land in Bhubaneswar at 4.20 pm, the airline official said.

The all-inclusive one-way fare between the two cities will be Rs 3,470 per person.