Sharjeel Imam's words more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar's: Amit Shah

Published: 28th January 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | AP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Slamming anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, arrested on charges of sedition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said his speech was "more dangerous" than that of former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar.

Speaking at an event here, Shah also said Sharjeel has been arrested by Delhi police and is being brought to Delhi to be put behind bars.

"See his (Sharjeel's) statement. Have you seen the video of (the speech of) Sharjeel? It is more dangerous than Kanhaiya Kumar's statement," he said.

"He (Sharjeel) is talking about cutting off the Chicken's Neck to disintegrate Assam from India. Even seven generations would not be able to do that," Shah said.

The Chicken's Neck is a narrow stretch of land of about 22 km in West Bengal that connects the northeastern states to the rest of India, with Nepal and Bangladesh lying on either side of the corridor.

Sharjeel Imam, who was on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory statements, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on Tuesday.

A graduate in computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Imam had shifted to Delhi for pursuing research at the Centre for Historical Studies at the JNU.

He was slapped with a sedition case after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media where he was heard speaking about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of India.

