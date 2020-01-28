Home Nation

Shiv Sena lodges complaint with WB human rights commission against Dilip Ghosh's 'shot like dogs' comment

Dilip Ghosh had on January 12 said that people damaging public property during anti-CAA protests should be shot dead.

Published: 28th January 2020 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at an event | facebook

By ANI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of Shiv Sena on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the state human rights commission against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for "threatening to kill those protesting against the CAA".

"I accuse Dilip Ghosh of intimidation and threatening. I fear that he being a Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the ruling party, has all the means to carry out his threat in practice. Therefore, as a member of West Bengal Shiv Sena, a party that has been opposing the CAA along with many others, I fear for my life and that of my fellow activists and supporters," Ashoke Sarkar, General Secretary of West Bengal Shiv Sena, wrote in his letter to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBSHRC).

ALSO READ: Dilip Ghosh stands by 'shot like dogs' comment, says it was for the country

Sarkar has requested the Human rights body to initiate a thorough investigation over this matter and do the needful to maintain a peaceful and democratic environment in the state.

Dilip Ghosh had on January 12 said that people damaging public property during anti-CAA protests should be shot dead.

"Who do they think the public property that they (protesters) are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters.

"In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our governments shot these people like dogs," Ghosh said on January 12 addressing a party rally in Ranaghat, about 80 km from Kolkata.

He had said once BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will "hit them with sticks, shoot them and also send them to jail". "Our governments have done exactly that," the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur said.

Again on January 19, Ghosh said, "Fifty lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country. Firstly their names will be removed from voters' list then Didi [CM Mamata Banerjee] can't appease anyone."

Protests are raging across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh Shiv Sena CAA anti-CAA protests
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp