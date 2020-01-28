Shiv Sena lodges complaint with WB human rights commission against Dilip Ghosh's 'shot like dogs' comment

By ANI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of Shiv Sena on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the state human rights commission against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for "threatening to kill those protesting against the CAA".

"I accuse Dilip Ghosh of intimidation and threatening. I fear that he being a Member of Parliament and a senior leader of the ruling party, has all the means to carry out his threat in practice. Therefore, as a member of West Bengal Shiv Sena, a party that has been opposing the CAA along with many others, I fear for my life and that of my fellow activists and supporters," Ashoke Sarkar, General Secretary of West Bengal Shiv Sena, wrote in his letter to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBSHRC).



Sarkar has requested the Human rights body to initiate a thorough investigation over this matter and do the needful to maintain a peaceful and democratic environment in the state.

Dilip Ghosh had on January 12 said that people damaging public property during anti-CAA protests should be shot dead.

"Who do they think the public property that they (protesters) are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to the taxpayers. You (Mamata) do not say anything because they are your voters.

"In Assam and Uttar Pradesh, our governments shot these people like dogs," Ghosh said on January 12 addressing a party rally in Ranaghat, about 80 km from Kolkata.

He had said once BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it will "hit them with sticks, shoot them and also send them to jail". "Our governments have done exactly that," the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Medinipur said.

Again on January 19, Ghosh said, "Fifty lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, if needed they will be chased out of the country. Firstly their names will be removed from voters' list then Didi [CM Mamata Banerjee] can't appease anyone."

Protests are raging across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslims refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.