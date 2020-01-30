Mid-career training for highway engineers needed: Nitin Gadkari

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that a proposal to make mid-career training for the promotion of engineers mandatory is being considered.

“Mid-career training should be mandatory for promotion of highway engineers to next higher levels. The proposals also include exclusive training programme for engineers working with contractors and consultants in the sector,” the minister said.

Gadkari said that the proposal has been submitted by a panel to identify and recommend measures to transform the Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) into a world-class institute.

IAHE had proposed one-year foundation training for Assistant Executive Engineers of the Ministry and Deputy Managers of NHAI simultaneously including 15 days foreign training. Successful completion of foundation training must for continuation in service.

Established by the ministry in the 1980s, IAHE is the premier institute for pooling of experience and sharing of knowledge on the entire range of subjects involving management of highways.

Expanding reach

Scope of the academy is being expanded to include three distinct functions — training, applied research and development — in the highways and public transport sector, and road safety and regulation. It was created by the ministry in the 1980s.