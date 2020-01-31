Hindustan Aeronautics gears up for DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking the lead in organising the DefExpo-2020 to be held in Lucknow from February 5-9.

The 11th biennial edition of defence expo will be held in coordination with the Ministry of Defence. Besides providing huge logistic support, HAL will showcase its prowess in defence and aerospace, centred on the theme ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

"HAL is instrumental in organising major defence expos in the last couple of years. HAL’s indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will steal the show," HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan said.

The HAL will display models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas, light combat helicopter (LCH), advanced light helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk.

Some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as indigenous-digital map generator (i-DMG), engine and flight display unit, gas turbine electrical generator (GTEG)-60, air producer engine, glass cockpit for Do-228, automatic target recognition (ATR) and digital sand rapid prototyping technology will be put up for display.

An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall, he said.

A light utility helicopter will be showcased at the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil and Tejas will dazzle in flying display, he said.

HAL plans to hold an MoU signing programme, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics during the event.