Ban came as shock, but we support the government: TikTokers

After Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the application which has Chinese origins garnered over 12 Crore users across the country.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After government of India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including TikTok which have platform to commoners to showcase their talent, many in Uttarakhand are in sombre mood. Apart from gaining popularity as a 'Tiktok Star', the short video application also enabled to generate money. 

Priyanka Kandwal (23), a Dehradun based Tiktoker who had over a million followers and rose to fame give her striking resemblance to yesteryear actress Madhubala said, "Tiktok provided scores of oppurtuties to the common people. Now that it is banned, we all are shocked and shattered. We stand with the government in the decision of banning Chinese applications."

Mukesh Khan (24) another Tiktok star from Rudrapur town of Uttarakhand who had over two million followers said, "The ban came as shock and ended everything we had. I hope it would not have been like this. But we all stand with our country."

Khan was also invited by Tiktok laat year to Mumbai in a meet called 'Creators Lab'. 

Following the trend, state police department also opened its account on Tiktok had already banned the usage earlier this month only before the government of India ban.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand police banned Tiktok account. 

Ashok Kumar, director general, law and order said, "We have already banned Tiktok and we're milking to ban 52 other applications. The government of India banned 59 apps including these 52. We have abided by the ban and orders jave been issue dyo not use any of these mobile applications."

TikTok ban Tiktok Chinese app ban
