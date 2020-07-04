NCP corporator passes away due to COVID-19

By ANI

PUNE: A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune passed away due to COVID-19 at a private hospital in the early hours on Saturday.

48-year-old Datta Sane, a former opposition leader of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 24 and was admitted to the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital.

Maharashtra has now a total of 1,86,626 positive cases, including 77,276 active cases and 1,01,172 recoveries.

The death toll in the state has reached 8,178.