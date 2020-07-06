STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah lauds forces for prompt steps in coronavirus fight

The facility near the IGI Airport has been constructed in just 12 days by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Trust on land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Home Minister Amit Shah and others visit a COVID-19 care facility arranged by DRDO near IGI airport in New Delhi on Sunday July 5 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited a newly-created temporary hospital with 1,000 beds for Covid-19 patients on Sunday, officials said.  

The facility near the IGI Airport has been constructed in just 12 days by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Trust on land belonging to the Ministry of Defence.

“Visited the 1,000 bed Sardar Patel Covid Hospital, which has 250 ICU beds, along with @rajnathsingh ji. DRDO built it in a record time of 12 days with assistance from MHA, MOHFW, Armed Forces and Tata Trust,” Shah said in a tweet.

He thanked the DRDO, Tatas and the armed forces medical personnel ‘who have risen to the occasion and helped tackle the emergency.’ Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also accompanied the Union ministers.  

An urgent need to augment the existing hospital beds capacity of Delhi for the Covid-19 patients was discussed between the MHA and the Ministry of Defence on the modalities of deploying a 1,000-bed hospital in a span of less than 14 days, a home ministry statement said.  

Commissioning of this hospital will contribute to an increase of 11 percent additional Covid-19 beds in Delhi, thus overcoming the current critical situation, according to a home ministry statement. 

The facilities include oxygen supply to each bed, X-Ray, ECG, haematological test facilities, ventilators, test lab, wheel chairs, stretchers and other medical equipment.

The hospital has a dedicated DRDO managed psychological counselling centre for the mental well-being of patients.

Patients referred by the district administrations will be admitted and treated free of cost at this facility, the statement said.

India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
