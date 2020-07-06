STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vande Bharat Mission: 36 Air India flights between US and India from July 11 to 19

India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had announced that International air travel to and from India will remain suspended till July 31. 

flight, coronavirus, air india

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India on Sunday announced that it will be operate 36 flights between the US and India from July 11 to 19 July under the Vande Bharat Mission.

The national carrier said that tickets may be booked through AI website after 20:00 hours (IST) on July 6, equivalent to New York (EDT 1030 hrs of 6’ July 2020), Chicago (CDT 0930 hrs of 6 July 2020) & San Francisco (PDT 0730 hrs of 6 July 2020).

Earlier this week, India’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had announced that International air travel to and from India will remain suspended till July 31. 

In its latest guidelines for Unlock 2.0, the MHA said that international air travel for passengers was permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission and further opening-up will take place in calibrated manner.

On June 22, the US Department of Transportation had announced that Air India was barred from operating chartered flights to the US without its prior approval in the wake of New Delhi not giving permission to American carriers to land in India. 

The next day, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that it was considering establishing “individual bilateral bubbles” with the US, the UK, Germany and France allowing their airlines to operate international flights.

Under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will be operating 170 flights connecting India with Canada, the US, the UK, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and many other countries.

