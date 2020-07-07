Former vaccine task force chief Gagandeep Kang quits THSTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noted clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang quit as executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), the Department of Biotechnology said Monday.

“She cited family reasons for her resignation,” said Siuli Mitra, a Professional Expert (Science Communication) at THSTI.

Kang, who worked on the development and use of vaccines for rotaviruses, cholera and typhoid, conducting large studies to define burden, test vaccines and measure their impact, is the first woman from India to be elected a Fellow of the Royal Society.

She is also the first Indian woman to be elected to Fellowship of the American Academy of Microbiology.

She was also the head of the now disbanded ICMR task force on Covid-19 vaccines, reportedly after difference of opinion between her and top officials.

Kang is also associated with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, a global consortium involved in facilitating Covid vaccine candidates.