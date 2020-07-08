Bihar STF on alert to nab Vikas Dubey if he enters the state

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Now, the Bihar police have also gone on high alert to catch fugitive Vikas Dubey, who is absconding after the Kanpur encounter in which eight UP cops lost their lives.

Director-General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday claimed to have alerted the force of all those districts, which share a border with UP, to keep vigil and nab Dubey, if he tries to enter Bihar.

"He is a coward and committed a crime for which he would have to face the law and punishment", he said adding that Dubey's actions must not be glorified.

"Criminals have no caste. They are anti-social and must be given a social boycott. If Dubey enters Bihar, our cops and STF wing are alert to nab him", he said.