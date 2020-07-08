STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar STF on alert to nab Vikas Dubey if he enters the state

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday claimed to have alerted the force of all those districts, which share a border with UP, to keep vigil and nab Dubey, if he tries to enter Bihar.

Published: 08th July 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 01:07 PM

Image of Bihar police used for reprsentational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Now, the Bihar police have also gone on high alert to catch fugitive Vikas Dubey, who is absconding after the Kanpur encounter in which eight UP cops lost their lives.

Director-General of Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday claimed to have alerted the force of all those districts, which share a border with UP, to keep vigil and nab Dubey, if he tries to enter Bihar.

"He is a coward and committed a crime for which he would have to face the law and punishment", he said adding that Dubey's actions must not be glorified.

"Criminals have no caste. They are anti-social and must be given a social boycott. If Dubey enters Bihar, our cops and STF wing are alert to nab him", he said.

