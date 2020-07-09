Relief for Uddhav government as Shiv Sena, NCP agree on no poaching rule

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met his deputy Ajit Pawar and decided to bury the difference arising out of the Shiv Sena councillors joining the NCP recently.

All these five councillors went to Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, and returned to their parent party.

Prior to this meeting, NCP boss Sharad Pawar had met Uddhav to ensure that the five Sena councilors are sent back to their party.

Before that Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar had called Ajit to request him not to poach each other members as long as they are in government and part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

This development is being construed as a victory of Narvekar who egged Uddhav to stand ground and protect the interest of the party first and then the government.

Sources said Pawar convinced his nephew to eat humble pie for the larger interest of the government.

“These small things should be avoided if you want to survive this government for a longer time,” he was quoted as saying by a source.

Uddhav had conveyed Pawar that as long as they are in government, there should not be backstabbing.

“The NCP boss, who is the MVA architect, agreed and forced his nephew to return the Sena councillors at any cost,” said an NCP source.