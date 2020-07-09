STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more aides of UP gangster Vikas Dubey gunned down

The UP Police has eliminated a total of five criminals involved in the Kanpur shootout so far.

Published: 09th July 2020 06:10 PM

Kanpur Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur Friday July 3 2020.

Kanpur Police and forensic team members investigate the encounter site where 8 police personnel lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down two more aides of gangster Vikas Dubey in separate incidents in the state before his arrest in Ujjain on Thursday morning,

The duo - Prabhat Mishra and Praveen Dubey - was part of the group of 15 men who had ambushed the police party that went to arrest the gangster from his house in Bikru village last Thursday.

Praveen Dubey alias Bawan Dubey, known to be the most dreaded in the gang, was killed in Etawah when he was trying to escape after stealing a car. As per the sources, Praveen Dubey was present among the henchmen of Vikas and was firing at cops incessantly on the fateful night. “He was the one who severed the legs of slain DSP Devendra Mishra after shooting him point-blank,” said a police official.

In another incident, Prabhat Mishra was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest in Faridabad Haryana on Wednesday. As per the senior police officials, Prabhat was gunned down when he tried to flee from the police custody on way to Kanpur.

“The police personnel were changing the tyre of escort vehicles as it got punctured near Panki on way to Kanpur. Mishra tried to escape and was shot down,” said ADG (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar.

Police recovered two 9 mm pistols looted from policemen with 44 live rounds from Mishra’s possession. Both Dubey and Mishra carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each.

The UP Police has eliminated a total of five criminals involved in the Kanpur shootout so far. On Wednesday morning, a police team engaged Vikas Dubey’s accomplice, Amar Dubey, in a gunfight in Hamirpur. Amar succumbed to injuries hours later.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested two Sub-Inspectors posted in Kanpur and are believed to have alerted Vikas Dubey in advance about the imminent police action against him. It was also believed that when the gangster was on the run, he was being informed about the cops' moves from inside the police department.

