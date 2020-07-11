STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey's family, associates

The agency's zonal office in Lucknow has written to the Kanpur police in this context on July 6 seeking all FIRs and chargesheets filed against him and his linked persons.

Published: 11th July 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file a money laundering case and probe alleged illegal transactions and tainted assets created by dead gangster Vikas Dubey, his family members and associates, officials said on Saturday.

They said the agency's zonal office in Lucknow has written to the Kanpur police in this context on July 6 seeking all FIRs and chargesheets filed against him and his linked persons and the latest update in all these cases.

The ED, they said, will soon file a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe criminal proceeds of crime that were allegedly generated by Dubey, his associates and family members and if this money was subsequently used for creation of illegal movable and immovable properties.

ALSO READ: Vikas Dubey earned crores from land grabbing and extortion, made properties across UP

It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family's name, they said.

Over two dozen named and 'benami' assets linked to Dubey and his family in Uttar Pradesh and some adjoining areas, bank deposits and fixed deposit receipts are under the scanner of the central probe agency, they said.

Some police FIRs have been shared while some more information is being obtained by the agency, they said.

It is also seeking details from other law enforcement agencies about possible undiclosed foreign assets of Dubey and others apart from seeking details of accounts from various banks, they said.

They said even as Dubey is dead the scheme of PMLA enables the agency to continue criminal probe against accomplices of the prime accused in laundering the proceeds of crime and the properties acquired as a result of this criminal activity.

Section 72 of the PMLA provides for "continuation of proceedings in the event of death or insolvency."

Dubey, 47, was shot dead on Friday by a team of UP police special task force (STF) who claimed he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of Kanpur city.

Dubey, officials have said, has about 60 police FIRs registered against him including the recent ambush killing of eight policemen after midnight on July 3 outside his home in Bikru village under the Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur district.

The police party was going to arrest Dubey in connection with a criminal case filed against him when they were trapped and shot with heavy gunfire from rooftops by Dubey and his henchmen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Dubey Vikas dubey money laundering
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, was killed after he tried to flee custody. (Photo | EPS)
How did gangster Vikas Dubey die in Uttar Pradesh police's custody?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Asia’s largest solar plant in MP, says it's 'sure, pure and secure'
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp