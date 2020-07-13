Indian Coast Guard evacuates sick Pakistan crew from Bay of Bengal

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday successfully evacuated a sick Pakistani Crew from merchant ship MV Haykal, from approximately 100 nautical miles into the Bay of Bengal, while the ship was en route to Gopalpur in Odisha.

Coast Guard in it release said, “ICG’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Chennai) received the request to evacuate the 60-year-old ailing Master Mr Hashain Badar, a Pakistani national having suffered a stroke and rendered being bedridden".

ICG Ship Rani Rashmoni on the routine mission was diverted by Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (vizag), to reach for the assistance of vessel as soon as possible. Simultaneously communication was established and continuously maintained with the representative of the ship M/s Jyothi Maritime Agency.

The vessel MV Haykal, with 29 (09 Pakistani, 18 Indian, 01 each from Myanmar and Russia) crew was diverted by MRCC at about 2230 hrs on 12 Jul to arrive Vizag for medical evacuation.

ICGS Rani Rashmoni arrived at scene off Vizag at about 0430 hrs on 13 Jul 20 and carried out telemedicine briefing / enquiry about the patient, Coast Guard added.

Subsequently, in a cordinated move, the patient was disembarked with assistance of Vizag Port team. The patient was shifted to the nearest hospital and is said to be stable and under observation, said the Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard is the nodal agency for undertaking maritime search and rescue operations in Indian Exclusive Economic Zone.

