Rajasthan crisis: BJP in wait and watch mode amid Gehlot vs Pilot clash

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is watching the fragile political development in Jaipur from the sidelines.

With the assessment of Deputy CM Sachin Pilot lacking the support of legislators to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, the saffron outfit will be in the wait and watch mode, leaving the newly-inducted leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to work out the next course of actions.

“No senior BJP leaders have spoken to Pilot on the current political affairs of the state. Pilot is in touch with Jyotiraditya Scindia. The BJP will extend support if the need arises, but currently it looks that Gehlot will survive in power,” said a senior BJP functionary.

“The gap between the Congress and the BJP is too large. Besides there are a few legislators in the Pilot camp whose family for generations have been in the Congress, who may not adjust to the BJP,” added the BJP functionary.

Yet, the BJP appears convinced that the differences between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot would not be reconciled.