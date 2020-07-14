STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govind Singh Dotasara - the minister who replaced Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Congress chief

Born on October 1, 1964 in Kriparam ji ki Dhani in Lakshmangarh of Sikar district, 55-year-old Dotasara had started his career at the grass-roots level in the party while working as a lawyer.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amidst the political crisis in Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasara was elevated to the post of the state Congress chief came almost 15 years after he contested his first election. 

The development comes after rebel leader Sachin Pilot was sacked from the post deputy chief minister and chief of PCC. The three-time Congress MLA also serves as the Education Minister in the state but his name wasn't a part of the speculated list of names for the post.

Considered as a close aide of chief minister Ashok Gahlot, his first challenge would be to handle the reactions of Pilot's rebellion and ensure a smooth running of the government.

The son of a school teacher,  Dotasara entered politics through the election of Panchayat Samiti after studying law.  Dotasara was elected MLA from Laxmangarh seat of Sikar and comes with a long experience in politics. He has been elected MLA for the third time from this seat.

After finishing his B.Com and LLB from the University of Rajasthan, the 56-year-old minister went on the work actively in the Youth Congress during his student politics days.
 
In 2005, he contested the election of Laxmangarh (Sikar) Panchayat Samiti on a Congress ticket. Govind won the election and was also elected as the head of the Panchayat Samiti. Dotasara then proceeded in politics and has been the Congress District President of Sikar for seven consecutive years.

In 2008, he became an MLA for the first time from Laxmangarh and later was appointed District Congress President in 2011. He was then elected a second time despite the strong Modi wave in 2013. After winning in 2018, he was handed the independent charge of Minister of State for Education along with the Minister of Tourism and Devasthan Department.

