SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demands Rs one crore, job for kin of COVID-19 warriors who died in duty

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to make an announcement of Rs 1 crore and a job for the family of COVID warriors who died in the line of duty.

He said his party salutes their service to the nation.

"The state government should immediately make policy announcement of Rs 1 crore and a job for the family of corona warriors, who are saving people from coronavirus and putting their lives in danger. Samajwadi Party salutes service of corona warriors," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh has reported record 34 COVID-19 deaths and highest single-day spike of 2,061 cases, taking the toll to 1,046 and the number of cases to 43,444.