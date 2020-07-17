33 employees of Hindustan Unilever unit in Haridwar test COVID-19 positive

By PTI

HARIDWAR: Thirty-three employees of a unit of Hindustan Unilever here have tested positive for COVID-19 in two days, officials said on Friday.

The unit was closed temporarily on the orders of the district magistrate and its premises thoroughly sanitised.

The company's management had sent the swab samples of its employees for testing to a private lab.

Twenty people tested positive on Thursday and 13 more on Friday, Chief Medical Officer S N Jha said.

All the employees who tested positive have been admitted in the isolation ward of a hospital and the unit where they worked has been sealed, he said.

The rest of the employees of the firm are also being tested, Jha said.