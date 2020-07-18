STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal reports over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a single day

Twenty-seven more people died, taking the state's total fatalities to 1,076, the department said. The state has so far reported 40,209 cases of COVID-19.

Published: 18th July 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Most of the latest deaths were also reported from Kolkata where 12 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Most of the latest deaths were also reported from Kolkata where 12 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on a single-day for the first time on Saturday as the state's tally breached the 40,000-mark, according to the state health department.

The state detected 2,198 new cases, following which its active cases soared to 15,594, it said in a bulletin.

Twenty-seven more people died, taking the state's total fatalities to 1,076, the department said. The state has so far reported 40,209 cases of COVID-19.

Record 1,286 people also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and since Friday evening, 13,465 samples have been tested, it said.

Earlier in the day, the state government said there was no need to panic as the COVID-19 situation was under control.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state was normal as "more the number of tests, more the number of cases".

"The situation in Bengal is under control. The death rate which was earlier very high has now come down to 2.7 per cent, which is very close to the national average of 2.5 per cent," he said.

The state's recovery rate dipped to 58.54 per cent. It was 60.06 per cent on July 15.

A total of 23,539 people have recovered from the disease so far. Kolkata recorded its highest single-day spike with 648 new cases. The city at present has 5,155 active COVID-19 cases.

Most of the latest deaths were also reported from Kolkata where 12 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Four deaths each were reported from Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts, and two each from South 24 Parganas and Paschim Medinipore.

One death each were recorded in Howrah, Dakshin Dinajpur and Alipurduar districts, it added.

Of the 2,198 fresh cases, 554 were detected in North 24 Parganas, 160 in Howrah and 142 in South 24 Parganas. Hooghly district reported 107 new cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus covid 19 coronavirus pandemic coronavirus in india coronavirus death toll coronavirus in Kolkata
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp