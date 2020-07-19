STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar; heavy rains inundate low-lying areas in Delhi

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of the national capital, including at Minto Bridge where a 56-year-old man drowned after his mini-truck was submerged.

Published: 19th July 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

lightning

A representational image of lightning. (EPS | Puskhar V)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ten people were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar on Sunday and heavy rains inundated low-lying areas in Delhi, with a man drowning while trying to maneuver his truck through a waterlogged underpass.

In Assam, the death toll in flood-related incidents increased to 84 after five more fatalities were reported, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the flood situation in the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in flood and landslides in Assam this year is 110.

While 84 died in flood-related incidents, landslides claimed 26 lives.

Floods have affected over 25 lakh people in 24 of the 33 districts of Assam and has destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places.

Heavy rains caused waterlogging in parts of the national capital, including at Minto Bridge where a 56-year-old man drowned after his mini-truck was submerged.

According to officials, waterlogging in several areas of the city due to heavy rains affected movement of traffic at key stretches.

The IMD, in its daily bulletin, said fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the next three days and rainfall intensity and distribution is very likely to decrease significantly thereafter.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during the next three days and over Bihar during the next 24 hours, it said.

In Bihar, 10 people were killed in lightning strikes during a thunderstorm in seven districts of the state, officials said.

Three casualties were reported from Purnea, two from Begusarai and one each from Patna, Saharsa, East Champaran, Madhepura and Darbhanga districts, they said.

More than 160 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the past three weeks.

In Uttarakhand, swirling waters of the swollen Gori river following heavy rains washed away four houses and large tracts of cultivable land at Chori Bagar village in Bangapani sub division of the district, an official said.

However, there was no casualty as occupants of the houses had been evacuated to safety in advance, he said.

Light to moderate rains accompanied with thunderstorms occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh, while isolated places received heavy rains, the MeT department said.

Several places in Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Dharamshala recording the highest amount of rainfall at 67.6 mm, followed by Una (43.4 mm), Sundernagar (38 mm), Palampur (33mm) and Kangra (30 mm), the Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

He said 29 mm rain was recorded in Dalhousie, 16.8 mm in Shimla and 4 mm each in Kufri and Manali.

Maximum temperatures hovered around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, even as a few areas in both states witnessed rains. In Punjab's Amritsar, the maximum temperature settled at 33.7 degrees Celsius and the city witnessed five mm of rainfall.

The maximum temperature of Ludhiana, which also saw 1.4 mm of rainfall, was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

Hisar, which received 0.8 mm rainfall, recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the country has received six per cent more rainfall than normal so far in this monsoon season, but precipitation in parts of north India remains deficient.

The IMD has four meteorological divisions and rainfall has been more than normal in the south peninsula, central India, and east and northeast India divisions.

But the northwest India division, which covers Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan, has recorded a 19 per cent deficiency, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar lightning death lightning strikes Bihar rains
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp