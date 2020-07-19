STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Demand for Kadaknath chicken surges in Madhya Pradesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

The supply of Kadaknath chicken had been affected due to the lockdown, but ever since the restrictions were eased, its demand has gone up.

Published: 19th July 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kadaknath chicken

Kadaknath chicken

By PTI

INDORE: The demand for Kadaknath, a protein-rich breed of chicken from tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh, has shot up significantly amid the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Sunday.

The supply of this chicken had been affected due to the lockdown, but ever since the restrictions were eased, its demand has gone up.

Talking to PTI, Chief of Jhabua's Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dr I S Tomar, said that the supply of Kadaknath chicken was affected as transportation facilities were not available during the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

But after the lockdown was eased, the demand has increased, he said.

KVK works for preserving and promoting this black- coloured variety of chicken through its hatchery.

"The poultry owners from across the country are coming to our hatchery in their own vehicles to buy Kadaknath chicks.

We sold around 5,000 hatchlings from our hatchery last month," Tomar said.

"The old stock of Kadaknath chicks in our hatchery is now over.

The demand for it is so high that if one places a new order today, we will be able to supply it only after two months," he said.

Although the KVK has not conducted any separate scientific study regarding Kadaknath chicken in the backdrop of COVID-19, it is an established fact that this variety of chicken has higher amount of protein and is low in fat and cholesterol than other breeds, Tomar said.

Kadaknath chicken also has medicinal properties besides having a different taste.

Vinod Meda, head of a Jhabua district-based cooperative organisation associated with the production of Kadaknath, said that the demand for this chicken has increased during the pandemic.

However, due to the lack of regular passenger train services for the last four months, its supply for inter-state orders has been affected, he said.

"Before the COVID-19 outbreak, we were supplying live Kadaknath chicks and chicken across the country through luggage coaches of passenger trains from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and Vadodara in neighbouring Gujarat.

They are packed in a ventilated packaging so that they remain alive until the completion of rail travel," Meda said.

Kadaknath chicken from Jhabua district had got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag last year.

This variety of chicken, which is mainly reared in Jhabua and called 'Kalamasi' in local dialect, is registered under the category of "Meat Product, Poultry and Poultry Meat" of the GI.

This chicken, its eggs and meat are sold at a higher rate than the other breeds.

PTI HWP AD NP NP 07191622 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus Kadaknath chicken COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp