Press meets playing like recorder won't work: Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government's COVID response

The Congress general secretary has been criticising the state government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the situation.

Published: 20th July 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis, saying the state government's press conferences that "play like a tape recorder" will not work anymore and attention will have to be paid to the prevailing situation.

The Congress general secretary has been criticising the state government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, alleging that it is indulging in propaganda, instead of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. "There are reports that beds in government hospitals of the two major cities of UP -- Lucknow and Gorakhpur -- are full. Coronavirus cases are rising and this condition of hospitals is worrying," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The concerns that were raised before the government three months ago are turning out to be real. Now, the UP government's press conferences that play like a tape recorder will not work. Attention will have to be paid to the prevailing situation," she said.

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.

